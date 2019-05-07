CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Oregon State women’s golf team played well at the NCAA regionals for the second straight round on Tuesday and is in contention to advance to the national championships.
The Beavers are in eighth place with a 13-over 293-296—589 at the par-72, 6,306-yard Tumble Creek Club and only one shot out of sixth place.
The top six teams at the Cle Elum Regional will advance to the NCAA Division I National Championships, which will be played May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.
No. 1 USC leads the 18-team field with a 10-under 566. Washington (2-over 578) is second, San Jose State (6-over 582) moved up to third, Arkansas (7-over 583) sits in fourth, Northwestern (10-over 586) is fifth, and Ohio State and UCF are tied for sixth, and only one shot ahead of Oregon State, with a 12-over 588.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com. The Beavers will start on the first hole at 8:30 a.m. and be paired with UCF and Oregon.
Nicole Schroeder dropped in a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to post a 1-over 73 and move into a team-best tie for 17th place 2-over 73-73—146.
Susie Cavanagh was 4 over through 13 holes but finished the round with three birdies and two pars to shoot a 1-over 73. She climbed 17 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 29th with a 4-over 75-73—148.
Cavanagh advanced to the NCAA National Championships in 2017 and Schroeder qualified in 2018 as one of the top three individuals not on a qualifying team.
Ellie Slama started the day with a birdie on the par-4 first hole and added another birdie on the par-4 sixth to finish with a 1-over 73. She’s tied for 22nd with a 3-over 74-73—147.
Mari Nishiura is tied for 34th place with a 5-over 72-77—149 and Olivia Benzin is tied for 64th with a 9-over 74-79—153.