OSU women's golf: Beavers finish fifth in tourney

The Oregon State women's golf team played its best golf in the final round of the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, California on Tuesday to finish its first tournament of the spring in fifth.

The No. 35 Beavers shot a 35-over 303-303-293—899 at the par-72, 6,103-yard San Luis Obispo Country Club to finish fifth and ahead of three ranked teams — No. 48 Washington, No. 44 San Diego State and No. 39 Pepperdine.

No. 2 USC won the 12-team event with a 14-over 878. Emma Spitz of UCLA and Kelly Sim of Northwestern shared medalist honors with a 5-under 211.

“It’s all about being in control and learning from every moment,” coach Dawn Shockley said. “We did an incredible job of learning from yesterday’s rounds and implementing it today. They started in control of their games and they kept it going the entire day.

“Our energy all week was great and we stayed in the moment. They are learning what is going on, why it’s happening and how to make adjustments. We spoke all week about the process and I’m so proud of their commitment to that.”