BROWN SUMMIT, N.C. — Ellie Slama fired a 1-under 71 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the opening round of the 22nd annual Bryan National Collegiate on Friday.
The Beavers shot a 10-over 298 at the par-72, 6,305-yard Champions Course at Bryan Park and are in eighth place in the 17-team field.
Wake Forest (14-under 274), North Carolina State (3-under 285), North Carolina (3-over 291), Virginia (3-over 291) and Charlotte (4-over 292) hold down the top five spots.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Slama is tied for seventh place in the 96-player field after finishing the day with three birdies, 13 pars and two bogeys. She has 15 rounds in red figures this season after posting 10 sub-par rounds last year as a freshman.
Susie Cavanagh shot a 3-over 75, Olivia Benzin and Mari Nishiura both carded a 4-over 76 and Nicole Schroeder finished with a 7-over 79.
Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest has the individual lead with a 5-under 67.