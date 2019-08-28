PORTLAND — Amateur golfer and Oregon State junior-to-be Ellie Slama shot a low of 68 on Monday to qualify for the Cambia Portland Classic teeing off Thursday at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in north Portland.
Only two players advanced from the Monday qualifier. Slama, a South Salem High graduate, tied with Yealimi Noh, of Concord, California, at 4-under on the par 72 course.
The two players join a world class 144-player field featuring current Rolex Ranking No. 1 Jin Young Ko as well as five former world No. 1 players, 21 major champions, seven past champions and seven of the world’s top 10. Defending champion Marina Alex returns after a memorable victory, capturing her maiden LPGA title by four strokes from England’s Georgia Hall.
The tournament runs through Sunday and will be televised by the Golf Channel.