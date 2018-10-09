Five home meets and four television appearances highlight the 2019 Oregon State gymnastics schedule, the which was announced Tuesday.
Oregon State opens the season with a quad meet Sunday, Jan. 13 at Illinois along with Air Force and Kentucky.
The Beavers then open their five-meet home schedule Saturday, Jan. 19 when they host Utah. OSU is then home every other weekend the rest of the season with Pac-12 Network appearances against UCLA (Feb. 2) and California (Feb. 17) on the docket.
The slate shifts to Friday nights for the final two home meets, with the Beavers hosting a tri-meet against Bowling Green and Alaska-Anchorage on March 1. The home season concludes March 15 with a quad-meet against Iowa, North Carolina and Seattle Pacific on Senior Night.
OSU will also make a television appearance on the road in 2019 at Washington (Jan. 26). In addition, the road slate for the Beavers includes trips to Arizona (Feb. 9), Arizona State (Feb. 22) and LSU (March 8).
The regular season wraps up at the Pac-12 Championships, which is will be held at a neutral site for the first time – March 23 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Both sessions will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Tickets are available through the OSU Ticket Office now with a deadline of Oct. 10.
The Beavers will also host their annual Orange & Black Exhibition on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Admission is free to the exhibition and offers the first opportunity for fans to see the team in action at Gill Coliseum.
In 2019, the Beavers will chase their 46th straight postseason appearance. Helping make that possible will be 22-out-of-24 returning routines from 2018.
A trio of seniors – Mariana Colussi-Pelaez, Mary Jacobsen and McKenna Singley – will lead a squad that includes 12 other letterwinners, including 2018 All-American Kaitlyn Yanish. That group will be bolstered by the arrivals of freshmen Leah Bivrell, Madi Dagen, Alex McClung and Kristina Peterson.
Men's golf
FAIRFAX, Calif. — The Oregon State men’s golf team concluded the two-day, 54-hole Alister MacKenzie Invitational in 11th place on Tuesday.
The Beavers shot a 1-under 290-275-286—851 at the par-71, 6,734-yard Meadow Club to finish 11th in the 15-team field. The 9-under 275 in the second round equaled the eighth-lowest score in program history.
Freshman Sean Kato led Oregon State on the individual leaderboard, finishing in a tie for 31st place, with a 1-under 70-69-73—212. He finished in a tie for 27th place in his first collegiate tournament, the Showdown in the Rockies.
Freshman Nolan Thoroughgood had the low round of the day for the Beavers, a 1-under 70, to move 10 spots up the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 43rd place with a 2-over 76-69-70—215. The Victoria, B.C. native has been in red figures in six of his first nine collegiate rounds.
Sophomore Spencer Tibbits finished in a tie for 35th place with an even-par 74-67-72—213 and junior Shawn Lu posted a 4-over 70-70-77—217 to finish in a tie for 52nd.
Sophomore Keaton Gudz posted his best score of the tournament in the final round, an even-par 71, and finished his first tournament of the fall season in a tie for 74th place with a 12-over 76-78-71—225.
Pepperdine fired a 22-under 262 in the final round to jump host California and win the team title with a 52-under 800. RJ Manke of Pepperdine claimed medalist honors with a 21-under 192.
The Beavers will next compete in their final tournament of the fall season, the St. Mary’s Invitational in Monterey, Calif., from Monday, Nov. 5 to Wednesday, Nov. 7.
Women's golf
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — The Beavers are in second place through 36 holes at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational.
The Beavers had a great afternoon round to climb the leaderboard with a 9-over 299-286—585 at the par-72, 6,014-yard Sahalee Country Club. Host Washington leads the 12-team field with a 6-under 286-284—570.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesda.
"This is a very tough golf course that we managed much better the second time around," OSU coach Dawn Shockley said. "We always ask that they learn and grow each and every day, and they showed that this afternoon.
"Course management and managing emotions is what this course is all about. They stayed patient, accepted the good and bad, and made a great comeback this afternoon."
Sophomore Amanda Minni continued her strong play, shooting a 3-under 70-71—141, to put her in a tie for second place. Her best career finish is a tie for eighth place as a freshman at the Lady Buckeye Spring Invitational.
Sarah Rhee of Washington holds the individual lead with a 6-under 138, while Christine Danielsson of UC Davis and the Huskies’ Rino Sasaki are tied with Minni for second place.
Sophomore Ellie Slama had a run of five birdies in six holes in the afternoon that helped her move into a tie for eighth place with a 2-over 75-71—146.
Senior Susie Cavanagh is tied for 18th place with a 5-over 76-73—149, senior Olivia Benzin is tied for 26th with a 7-over 80-71—151 and junior Mari Nishiura is tied for 47th with an 11-over 78-77—155.