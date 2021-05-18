OSU men's golf: Tibbits, Beavers lead heading into final round at regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Oregon State men’s golf team equaled its best single-round score in postseason history and extended its lead at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Tuesday.
The Beavers fired a 13-under 275 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and increased its lead to five strokes with a 20-under 281-275—556.
Texas Tech is second with a 15-under 561, Arizona State is third with a 12-under 564, and South Carolina and Texas A&M are tied for fourth with an 8-under 568.
The top five teams after Wednesday’s round will advance to the national championships, which will be held from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“The team is playing with a lot of confidence,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “It’s important that we restart at zero and try to shoot the best score possible tomorrow. Finishing in the top five gets us to the national championship, but winning a regional is something special.”
Oregon State shot a 13-under 275 at the NCAA West Regional in 2007. The best single-round score in program history is a 16-under 272 at the Amer Ari Invitational in 2016 and the best three-round score is a 27-under 825 at the Alilster MacKenzie Invitational in 2010.
Spencer Tibbits equaled his best career score with a 6-under 66 and moved into first place with a 9-under 69-66—135. He shot a 6-under 66 in the second round of the Showdown In The Rockies as a sophomore in 2018-19. His best career three-round score is an 11-under 202 at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational as a freshman in 2017-18.
Carson Barry had an eagle and four birdies that helped him post a 4-under 68 and move 27 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 30th place with an even-par 76-68—144.
Shawn Lu and Jackson Lake are both in the top 10, as Lu is tied for sixth place with a 5-under 69-70—139 and Lake is tied for 10th with a 4-under 68-72—140. Lu had an eagle on the par-5 first hole and added three birdies, while Lake dropped in four birdies.
Kyosuke Hara knocked four strokes off his first-round score and moved into a tie for 40th place with a 2-over 75-71—146.
Oregon State’s best-ever finish at regionals is fourth place in 2010, which earned the Beavers a trip to nationals where they finished in a tie for 16th place.
The Beavers have reached the national championship tournament nine times in school history — 1950, 1959, 1960, 1964, 1966, 1967, 1994, 2001 and 2010.