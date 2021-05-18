OSU men's golf: Tibbits, Beavers lead heading into final round at regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Oregon State men’s golf team equaled its best single-round score in postseason history and extended its lead at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Tuesday.

The Beavers fired a 13-under 275 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and increased its lead to five strokes with a 20-under 281-275—556.

Texas Tech is second with a 15-under 561, Arizona State is third with a 12-under 564, and South Carolina and Texas A&M are tied for fourth with an 8-under 568.

The top five teams after Wednesday’s round will advance to the national championships, which will be held from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“The team is playing with a lot of confidence,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “It’s important that we restart at zero and try to shoot the best score possible tomorrow. Finishing in the top five gets us to the national championship, but winning a regional is something special.”