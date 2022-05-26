OSU men's golf: Mental toughness helped Barry clinch bid to NCAA championships

Carson Barry earned his trip to this week’s NCAA men’s golf championships in the most memorable way.

The Oregon State senior won a four-player playoff at the Bryan Regional to secure an individual qualifying bid to the national championships, which begins Friday at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Barry posted a three-round total of 3-under par, but when his round was over it looked as if his bid to qualify for nationals would come up short. He was given new life, however, when Noah Goodwin of SMU scored a double-bogey on the 18th hole, setting up the playoff.

Barry had been off the course for about an hour when he had to go back out for one of the most important holes of his collegiate career. He soon found himself with an opportunity to clinch the playoff on the first extra hole.

“I hit a really good 9-iron into there about 12 feet and everyone else had par putts. So I know if I can make that putt I’d get through. I was pretty nervous and left it just short,” Barry said. “Went to the second playoff hole and I told myself I’m not going to let that affect me and I’m still going to go out and execute.”

Two of the golfers failed to make par on the first playoff hole, so the second hole was just between Barry and Goodwin. Barry made par and Goodwin didn’t.

Barry said the coaching staff at Oregon State, led by head coach Jon Reehoorn, did a good job of preparing him for a moment like that, even though he had never been in a playoff during his college career.

“Definitely a big stage, trying to get to NCAAs," Barry said. "Limited experience but I think I’ve been doing a really good job of handling nerves and pressure. It’s something we’re always working on on the team and I was able to get through.”

Barry played the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk course a year ago as part of the Oregon State squad which qualified as a team. Barry finished with a team-best 4-over 284 to tie for 22nd.

He knows the course isn’t a perfect fit for his game, largely because driving distance off the tee is one of his strengths and that’s not required on this course. But the course does reward good iron play and that is also one of the best parts of his game.

“Driving accuracy and iron play’s pretty big out there. It will be firm and fast and I remember it being so hard to hold the greens out there if you’re not coming in from the fairway,” Barry said. “It’s not a lot of drivers, it’s not really long. I hit a lot of 2-irons last year. There’s only two par-5s, too, so it’s really just about hitting fairways, hitting greens … giving myself as many birdie opportunities as I can.”

Regardless of what happens this weekend, Barry will be back for one more year at Oregon State this fall. He has earned his bachelor’s degree and is beginning work on his MBA.

Barry’s sophomore season was wiped out by COVID and electing to use his final year of eligibility in Corvallis was not a difficult decision, he said.

“This has been the best four years of my life out here," Barry said. "I’ve really enjoyed all my teammates and coaches and figured, I have a great opportunity to get an MBA and play one more year of college golf and I’ll see where golf takes me after next year. Hopefully, I’ll have some type of professional opportunity.”

The tournament begins on Friday and the individual championship will be determined over four rounds concluding on Monday. Those four rounds will also determine the eight teams which will advance to the match play competition on Tuesday and Wednesday to crown a national champion.

