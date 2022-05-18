OSU men's golf: Carson wins playoff to earn bid to NCAA championships

Oregon State men's golfer Carson Barry won a four-player playoff on Wednesday to earn a berth at the upcoming NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Competing at the NCAA regional in Bryan, Texas, Barry finished his final round at 2-over 74 and finished the three-round event tied for fifth with a 3-under 213. That put him in a tiebreaker playoff with SMU’s Noah Goodwin, Alabama’s Canon Claycomb and TCU’s Aymerica Laussot to determine who would advance to the NCAA Championships as the top player on a non-advancing team.

Both Barry and Goodwin advanced to a second playoff round after shooting par at the 444-yard, par-4 18th hole. Barry then shot par at the 439-yard, par-4 ninth hole to advance.

Barry will now participate in the NCAA Championships as an individual at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 27-June 1.

Oregon State's Mateo Fuenmayor posted a 3-over 219 to tie for 24th. He shot 6-over 77 on Wednesday.

Alfred Raja scored 79 on Wednesday and finished at 11-over 227. Jackson Lake and Brandon Eyre round out the top five for the Beavers, who finished in ninth as a team. Oregon State ended its trip to Texas with a 21-over 885. Lake finished with an 8-over 80 on Wednesday and wrapped up play tied for 62nd at 16-over 232. Eyre was two spots below Lake with a 17-over 233. He finished 64th after shooting a 9-over 81 on Wednesday.

