OSU men's golf: Beavers toed for fifth after two rounds

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Spencer Tibbits led four Oregon State golfers sitting among the top 27 through the midway point of the Pac-12 Championship on Monday.

The Beavers are tied for fifth place in the six-count-five format after shooting an even-par 357-363—720 on a long 36-hole day at the par-72, 6,785-yard Mayacama Golf Club.

The third round of the 72-hole, three-day championship begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Tibbits was 4 over through his first nine holes of the tourney before playing the final 27 holes in 6 under to put him in a tie for 15th place with a 2-under 72-70—142. He had nine birdies on the day.

Jackson Lake (73-70) and Shawn Lu (69-74) are both tied for 21st place with a 1-under 143. Lake had a team-high 10 birdies, five in each round, while Lu had an eagle on the par-5, 537-yard 15th hole in his first round and six total birdies.

Kyosuke Hara was solid throughout the day, shooting an even-par 73-71—144 with six birdies and nothing worse than a bogey that has him in a tie for 27th place.