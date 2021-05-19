OSU men's golf: Beavers tied for second, advance to nationals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Oregon State men’s golf team had its best-ever finish at an NCAA Regional and advanced to the national championship tournament for the first time in 11 years on Wednesday.

The Beavers finished in a tie for second place at the Albuquerque Regional after posting a 16-under 281-275-292—848 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course. Their best previous finish at a regional was fourth place in 2010.

The top five teams at the regional punched their ticket to nationals, which will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 28 to June 2. Other teams advancing from the Albuquerque Regional were Texas Tech (26-under 838), Arizona State (16-under 848), Oklahoma (13-under 851) and San Diego (12-under 852).

This is the first time Oregon State has advanced to nationals since 2010 and just the fourth time since 1967. The Beavers made the national tournament nine previous times in school history — 1950, 1959, 1960, 1964, 1966, 1967, 1994, 2001 and 2010.

Oregon State was the No. 7 seed in the Albuquerque Regional but played its best golf of the season in a 14-team field that included eight teams ranked among the top 47 by Golfstat.com.