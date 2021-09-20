OSU men's golf: Beavers tied for fourth at Husky Invitational

BREMERTON, Wash. — Freshman Brandon Eyre, playing in his first collegiate tournament, finished with a 6-under par 138 in 36 holes of play Monday to pace the Oregon State men’s golf team at the first day of the Husky Invitational.

Eyre ended the day in a tie for fifth place for the Beavers, who, as a team, will enter Tuesday’s final round in a tie for fourth place, 7-under par (280-289—569) at the par-72, 7,155-yard Gold Mountain Olympic Course. OSU trails Washington (23-under par 553), Boise State (10-under par 566) and Oregon (9-under 567). The Beavers are tied with Missouri.

“Overall, we did a lot of really good things and got contributions from all five guys,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “It was really nice to see Alfred (Raja) and Brandon post scores under-par this morning in their first collegiate round.

“We had about an hour of mental lapses in the middle of the second round today that really cost us from having a really good day. But in our first day of competition with so many new faces it was a bit expected.”

Carson Barry paced the Beavers with 10 birdies, while Eyre and Raja finished with nine apiece. OSU led all teams with 41 overall. Nolan Thoroughgood recorded the team’s lone eagle, doing so at the par-5 sixth hole in the second round.