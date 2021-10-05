OSU men's golf: Beavers tie for seventh

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Oregon State men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Fighting Irish Classic Tuesday, finishing at 1-over par 281 on the final 18 holes to finish 10-over (282-287-281—844) and in a tie for seventh place overall.

“I’m really happy to see Carson Enright and Nolan Thoroughgood play like they did today,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “A great finish by Carson over his last five to six holes to post 2-under, which I think is a great learning lesson. You just try to make good decisions and not try and force things.”

Carson Barry led Oregon State with a tie for 21st after shooting a 3-over 73 on the final day of action. Overall, he ended the trip with a 1-over 211 (66-72-73). He totaled 10 birdies over three rounds, and posted an eagle on the 17th hole Tuesday.

Enright, playing in his first team tournament, also finished with 10 birdies over 54 holes. He tied for 30th after shooting a 4-over 214 (73-73-68). Four of his 10 birdies came in Tuesday’s action, doing so on holes 13, 14, 16 and 17.

Both Thoroughgood and Jackson Lake tied for 33rd, shooting 5-over 215. Thoroughgood finished with a 3-under 67 on Tuesday and tallied five birdies in the third round.