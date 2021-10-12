OSU men's golf: Beavers place fourth at Oregon State Invitational

Oregon State junior Jackson Lake tied for seventh place on Tuesday at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club.
Lake shot a 1-under par 70-69-73—212 over the two-day event, which included 84 competitors from 14 universities. Teammate Carson Barry tied for 18th with a 4-over 76-69-72—217.
Oregon State's Nolan Thoroughgood tied for 30th with a 6-over 73-75-71— 219. Sean Kato finished in a tie for 38th as he shot a 10-over 75-73-75—223. Carson Enright wrapped up the scoring for the Oregon State A team, tying for 42nd with an 11-over score of 72-71-81—224.
The Beavers placed fourth in the team standings with a 290-282-291—863.
"It was fun to be able to host at Trysting Tree this week and show off the course," coach Jon Reehoorn said. "As a team, we didn’t execute at a high enough level. We made far too many unforced errors and weren’t able to convert the short-game chances we need to compete at the highest level.
"We’ve got a few weeks now until our next event and we need to tighten up our short games."
Washington won the team points race, shooting 276-278-284—838. Boise State placed second with a 279-280-290—849 and Utah was third at 286-281-288—855.
Washington's RJ Manke was the medalist, shooting 9-under 67-70-67—204. Hugo Townsend of Boise State placed second at 5-under (69-68-71—208) and Tristan Mandur of Utah was third (69-71-69—209).
Oregon State also entered a B team, which consisted of Brody Marconi, Brandon Eyre, Alfred Raja and Mateo Fuenmayor.
Eyre placed in a tie for 45th after shooting a 12-over 225. He ended his day Tuesday with a 2-over 74. Marconi also tied for 45th. He opened his tournament at par in round one, then finished at 4-over 75 in round two.
Alfred Raja posted a 4-over 75 in round three, following a 3-over 74 round two. He ended tied for 65th at 16-over 229. Mateo Fuenmayor, seeing his first action of the year, shot a 1-over 72 in the opening round to highlight his tournament. He finished tied for 73rd at 18-over 231.
Oregon State returns to action for its final tournament of the fall at the three-day Saint Mary’s Invitational at Pebble Beach on Nov. 8-10.