OSU men's golf: Beavers place fourth at Michigan tournament

Rylan Johnson shot a 1-under 71 to pace the Oregon State men’s golf team Wednesday on the final day of action at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. Overall, the Beavers finished fourth with a 13-over 877 in the 18-team field at the par-72, 7,128-yard American Dunes Golf Club.

Johnson had his best round in Michigan on Wednesday, finishing with six birdies in the third round alone. He was 1-under in the back nine and at par in the front nine. The day pushed him to finish at 5-over par and put him in a tie for 22nd to end the three-day event.

Carson Barry ended the tournament as the highest-placing Beaver, finishing in a tie for 14th. He shot a 72 on Wednesday to end the three-day event with a 3-over 219.

Mateo Fuenmayor equaled his first round on Wednesday by shooting a 1-over 73 and ended the tournament with a 4-over 220. Fuenmayor finished in a tie for 19th.

Jackson Lake finished the Folds of Honor Collegiate tied for 28th after shooting a 5-over 77 on Wednesday. He shot a 7-over 223 in 54 holes.

Collin Hodgkinson was one shot behind Lake, finishing at 8-over 224. He posted a 3-over 75 on Wednesday and tied for 31st overall.

Oregon State will compete in the Hamptons Intercollegiate in East Hampton, New York, Monday and Tuesday.