OSU men's golf: Beavers in ninth

Shawn Lu led the Oregon State men’s golf team in the second round of the 12th Annual Bandon Dunes Championship with a 1-under 70 on Monday in Bandon.

The Beavers sit in ninth place with 18 holes to play with a 13-over 284-297—581 at the par-71, 6,752-yard Bandon Trails Golf Course.

San Francisco leads the 14-team field with an 11-under 557 and Long Beach State is second with a 5-under 563.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Lu had four birdies and two bogeys in the middle round of the tourney that moved him into a tie for 15th place with an even-par 72-70—142. He has five career top-10 finishes and 11 in the top 20. He won the individual title at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in the fall of 2019.

Spencer Tibbits is tied for 23rd place with a 3-over 70-75—145, Kyosuke Hara is tied for 38th with a 6-over 73-75—148, Mateo Fuenmayor is tied for 44th with a 7-over 69-80—149 and Carson Barry is tied for 69th with an 11-over 76-77—153

Alec Berrey, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 38th place with a 6-over 71-77—148.

