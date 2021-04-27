OSU men's golf: Beavers in fourth at Pac-12 meet

SANTA ROSA, California — The Oregon State men's golf team is in fourth after the third round of the Pac-12 Championships.
The Beavers equaled the lowest single-round sub-par score in school history, a 16-under 344, on Tuesday. The score was seven strokes better than the second-best score of the day, a 9-under 351 by California.
The record-tying round moved the Beavers into fourth place, and into contention for a conference title, with a 16-under 357-363-344—1,064 at the par-72, 6,785-yard Mayacama Golf Club.
With 18 holes to play, Arizona leads with a 29-under 1,051, Arizona State is second with a 25-under 1,055 and Oregon is third with a 17-under 1,063.
The fourth and final round will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
“What a day,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “To have all six guys at par or better and tie the school record for a single round in a 6-count-5 format is an amazing effort. It’s fun to watch them play at such a high level, with confidence and belief, and just keep getting after it.
“These guys will be ready to go tomorrow and do everything they can to chase down the leaders.”
Shawn Lu led the third-round charge, firing a 6-under 66 that included two eagles and five birdies that moved him 13 spots up the leaderboard and into eighth place with a 7-under 69-74-66—209. His eagles came on the par-5, 568-yard ninth and par-5, 537-yard 15th holes.
Spencer Tibbits reeled off five consecutive birdies in the middle of his third round that helped him post a 4-under 68 and move into a tie for ninth place with a 6-under 72-70-68—210.
Competing in his first-ever Pac-12 Championship, Jackson Lake has improved his score each round and jumped into a tie for 13th place with a 4-under 73-70-69—212.