OSU men's golf: Beavers in first after opening round at regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a great start for the Oregon State men’s golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday.

The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play.

Texas Tech is second with a 5-under 283, New Mexico and Texas A&M are tied for third with a 4-under 284, and South Carolina, Arizona State and Nevada are tied for fifth with a 3-under 285.

The top five teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to nationals, which will be held from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The emphasis the last two weeks has to simply get the ball from A to B,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “No two shots are attached to one another. At times this morning, early in the round with the wind whipping, it would have been easy for the guys to get upset and carry it over to the next one. But that didn’t happen. I think that was a huge key to playing like we did on the back nine.