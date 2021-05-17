OSU men's golf: Beavers in first after opening round at regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a great start for the Oregon State men’s golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday.
The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play.
Texas Tech is second with a 5-under 283, New Mexico and Texas A&M are tied for third with a 4-under 284, and South Carolina, Arizona State and Nevada are tied for fifth with a 3-under 285.
The top five teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to nationals, which will be held from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“The emphasis the last two weeks has to simply get the ball from A to B,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “No two shots are attached to one another. At times this morning, early in the round with the wind whipping, it would have been easy for the guys to get upset and carry it over to the next one. But that didn’t happen. I think that was a huge key to playing like we did on the back nine.
“There’s a long way to go still,” Reehoorn added. “We need to get back in the same mindset tomorrow that we are starting over at zero and keep going about our own business.”
Jackson Lake was one of three Beavers to finish the opening round in red figures after carding a 4-under 68. He was 1 over through the first 11 holes before reeling off five birdies and two pars to put him in a tie for third place.
All-Pac-12 golfers Shawn Lu and Spencer Tibbits each fired a 3-under 69 and are tied for seventh place. Lu had four birdies and only one bogey, while Tibbits finished with five birdies and two bogeys.
Kyosuke Hara shot a 3-over 75 and Carson Barry finished with a 4-over 76.
Jonathan Brightwell of Oklahoma posted a 6-under 66 to take the individual lead. Twenty-three golfers in the 75-player field finished the opening round with a sub-par score.