OSU men's golf: Beavers in fifth place after first round at NCAA regional

Mateo Fuenmayor is tied for third and Carson Barry tied for 11th after the first day of action at the NCAA Bryan Regional, pacing the Oregon State men's golf team to a fifth-place mark after 18 holes on Monday.

Fuenmayor shot a 4-under 68, matching his best round of the year.

Barry posted a 2-under 70 at the par-72, 7,146-yard Traditions Golf Club. He recorded an eagle at the par-5 fifth hole, one of just three in the first day of action.

Oregon State recorded a 3-under 285 in the first day of action, three shots better than No. 6 SMU. The Beavers, who entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed in the regional, are four shots behind No. 4 Georgia. Arizona is No. 1 at 12-under, followed by Pepperdine (9-under) and host Texas A&M (8-under).

Jackson Lake finished at 1-over 73 on Monday and is tied for 34th. Alfred Raja is tied for 38th at 2-over 74 and Brandon Eyre is at 7-over 79 and enters Tuesday’s play tied for 64th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0