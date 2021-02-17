OSU men's golf: Beavers finish tied for 10th

LA QUINTA, Calif. — The Oregon State men’s golf team made it three-for-three with top-10 finishes in 2021 after battling a tough course and a stacked field at The Prestige on Wednesday.
The Beavers finished in a tie for 10th place in the 24-team event with a 21-over 291-286-296—873 at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West.
Oregon State finished ahead of Pac-12 rivals USC (14th place), California (19th place), Oregon and Colorado (tied for 20th place), and UCLA (24th place).
It’s the third time in as many tournaments in 2021 the Beavers have finished in the top 10. They finished in a tie for 10th place at the season-opening Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson and posted a tie for third place at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Hawaii.
Arizona and North Carolina shared the team title with a 4-under 848. Trevor Webylo of Arizona, Jacob Skov Olesen of TCU and Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech shared the individual title with a 4-under 209.
“Unfortunately, the last couple of holes got away from us in the wind,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “As awesome as we were yesterday, we didn’t do quite as good of job executing the shots that we needed today.
“The finish will definitely leave a sour taste in our mouths, but we did so many good things this week. We need to learn to finish at the end, and we will be better in a similar situation next time.”
Kyosuke Hara led the Beavers on the individual leaderboard with a tie for 17th place after finishing with a 2-over 74-70-71—215. He had a team-best 11 birdies over the three rounds. It’s the 10th time Hara has recorded a top 20 finish in his Oregon State career.
Carson Barry finished in a tie for 36th place with a consistent 5-over 73-72-73—218. He had a team-best 38 pars during the three-day tourney.
Spencer Tibbits posted a 7-over 73-72-75—220 to finish in a tie for 53rd place and Jackson Lake shot a 15-over 71-77-80—228 to finish in a tie for 103rd place.
Mateo Fuenmayor, a freshman from Beaverton, finished in a tie for 91st place with a 13-over 77-72-77—226 in his collegiate debut.
Oregon State has more than two weeks off before returning to action Sunday, March 7 through Tuesday, March 9 at the Bandon Dunes Collegiate in Bandon, Ore.
The Beavers won the 16-team event in Bandon last March in what ended up being the final tournament of the season due to COVID-19. They finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament with an 11-under 281-277-283—841 at the par-71, 6,577-yard Pacific Dunes Course to win by eight strokes over second-place Washington.