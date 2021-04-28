OSU men's golf: Beavers finish sixth

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The Oregon State men’s golf team finished in sixth place at the Pac-12 Championship on Wednesday.
The Beavers concluded the three-day, 72-hole event with a 12-under 357-363-344-364—1,428 at the par-72, 6,785-yard Mayacama Golf Club. The 12-team field included six teams ranked among the top 50 in the latest golfstat.com rankings.
Oregon State will now wait seven days to find out where it will go for postseason play.
“This is definitely not the way we wanted to end the week,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We were playing well until we hit the 12th hole and it just had our number today. We’ve got to learn from today in order to be ready for the pressure of regionals. We need to continue to work on treating each shot the same, trusting in our abilities, and making committed and aggressive swings.
“The nice part about the postseason is everyone starts at zero. In our last few events we’ve shown what we are capable of, and I’m hopeful today is a valuable learning lesson.”
The field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regionals will be announced at 11 a.m. on May 5 on Golf Channel and streamed live on the Golf Channel website.
Three of the six regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site (six individuals total) will advance to the national championships from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Senior Shawn Lu led the Beavers individually at the Pac-12 Championship, finishing in a tie for eighth place with a 7-under 69-74-66-72—281. It’s his third-consecutive top-10 finish and the eighth in his spectacular Oregon State career.
“It’s been fun to see the stretch of golf being played by Shawn,” Reehoorn said. “I’ve said it comes down to belief in oneself many times and Shawn always has it. He has always been able to win tournaments from a young age, and that’s what stood out when we recruited him six years ago.”
Spencer Tibbits was steady as usual, playing all four round in par or better, to shoot a 6-under 72-70-68-72—282 and finish in a tie for 13th place. His previous best finish at the Pac-12 Championship was a tie for 27th as a freshman in 2018.
Jackson Lake and Carson Barry both had strong showings in their first-ever Pac-12 Championship, as Lake finished in a tie for 32nd with an even-par 73-70-69-76—288 and Barry finished in a tie for 40th with a 3-over 70-78-70-73—291.
Senior Kyosuke Hara posted a 3-over 73-71-71-76—291 to finish in a tie for 40th place. Freshman Mateo Fuenmayor had the best score for Oregon State in the final round, a 1-under 71, that moved him into a tie for 56th with an 11-over 74-82-72-71—299.
Arizona won the team title with a 41-under 1,399, while Henry Shimp of Stanford and Brad Reeves of Arizona both finished with a 16-under 272 to lead the 72-player field.