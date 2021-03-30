OSU men's golf: Beavers finish seventh

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Oregon State men’s golf team finished seventh at the Seattle University Redhawk Invitational.

The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with an 8-over 294-284-286—864 at Chambers Bay Golf Course to finish in seventh place. Only two teams played the final round in red figures — Oregon State’s 2-under 286 and Saint Mary’s with a 1-under 287.

Freshman Mateo Fuenmayor fired a career-best 68 in the final round. Fuenmayor had an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole and five birdies to finish in a career-best tie for 14th with a 1-over 76-71-68—215. His previous best score was a 2-under 69 in the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Championship. His previous best finish was a tie for 18th place at last week’s Duck Invitational.

Carson Barry also had a great tournament, tying Fuenmayor with a tie for 14th place finish after carding a 1-over 73-69-73—215. Spencer Tibbits was consistent as usual, posting a 3-over 72-73-72—217 to finish in a tie for 24th place. He led the field with 38 pars over the three rounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0