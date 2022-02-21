OSU men's golf: Beavers aim for return trip to NCAA championships

The Oregon State men’s golf team has yet to find the form that carried it all the way to the NCAA national championships last season.

The Beavers spent much of the fall season building a new lineup after the graduation of three key seniors: Kyosuke Hara, Shawn Lu and Spencer Tibbits.

“I felt like we had probably underachieved a little bit, but at the same time knowing we had graduated Spencer Tibbits and Shawn Lu, who were both all-conference players,” Oregon State coach Jon Reehoorn said of the fall campaign. “So having our guys feel like they can step into those roles will be a challenge and probably have some up-and-down moments. I’m trying to remind myself of that.”

The Beavers played their last fall tournament in mid-November and did not compete again until early February when the team went to the Amer Ari Invitational in Waimea, Hawaii. Reehorn said team members typically go home for the Christmas break and that can impact how much practice they get in over the holidays. Six of the nine players on the roster are from the Pacific Northwest.

Junior Jackson Lake is from Clovis, California, so he was able to play regularly during the winter break.

“The weather’s perfect in the winter there. It’s sunny, 60 degrees, so I can golf every day, unlike some of the guys,” Lake said.

He also played in the South Beach International Amateur to help stay sharp.

Even with those efforts, Lake did not feel he or the team played up to expectations in Hawaii where the team finished 16th out of the 19 teams.

“Our program as a whole, we have very high expectations. That tournament was disappointing for us,” Lake said.

This week the Beavers are in La Quinta, California, for The Prestige, a 30-team tournament played at the par-71, 7,100-yard Greg Norman Course at PGA West.

Lake has played this course the past two seasons, but said some changes have been made since last year. Even with those changes, it’s helpful to be familiar with such a top-level golf course.

“It’s a tough golf course. You’ve got to drive it good off the tee. It’s a huge tournament. It’s one of the better tournaments on our schedule,” Lake said.

Through the first two rounds on Monday, the Beavers were tied for 16th and were being led by senior Carson Berry who was tied for 13th after back-to-back par rounds. The tournament continues through Wednesday.

One of the players who is helping to fill the spots left open by the three graduating seniors is freshman Brandon Eyre from Salem.

Eyre’s collegiate career got off to a great start when he won the Husky Invitational in September in his very first tournament.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“Obviously he had a really strong fall season and won his first tournament, which is a big deal. After that, he struggled with his own expectations and what he expected of himself,” Reehoorn said.

Reehoorn thinks Eyre has been the team’s most consistent player in practice and in qualifying and Eyre posted the team’s best score in Hawaii, finishing the three-rounds at 3-under par.

Reehoorn said the team’s goal is to make it back to the NCAA championships. Last season was the first time the Beavers had qualified since 2010.

“We have the talent and the skill. We need to take care of ourselves and worry about us, and how we can get better each day,” Reehoorn said. “We have enough talent in this room. We don’t need one or two guys to carry us.”

Lake thinks the team will continue to improve and has the chance to reach that goal.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to figure it out. No one remembers how you played at the beginning of the season. It’s all about the end. You’ve got to make it regionals and then you’ve got to make it from regionals to nationals. That’s all that anyone cares about,” Lake said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.