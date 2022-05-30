 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU men's golf: Barry wraps up play at NCAA Championships

Beavers Sports Logo White

Oregon State senior Carson Barry’s trip to the NCAA Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Course came to an end Sunday. He finished his third round of play with a 5-over 75 on Sunday.

Barry, making his second NCAA trip to the par-70, 7,289-yard course, finished his three-day trip with a 16-over 226.

The Eagle, Idaho native completed his season on Sunday, totaling 38 rounds. He finished with a 72.23 average, which ranks 15th for a single-season. It’s his second campaign in the top 15, following a 71.22 average in 2019-20, which ranks third.

Barry, who will return for the 2022-23 season, has played 108 rounds as a Beaver, and is averaging 72.69 shots per round. That ranks tied for eighth all-time at Oregon State.

