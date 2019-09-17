BREMERTON, Wash. — The final round of the Husky Invitational was cancelled due to inclement weather on Tuesday.
Spencer Tibbits was credited with an individual title after finishing the rain-shortened, 36-hole event with a 6-under 70-68—138 at the par-72, 7,159-yard Gold Mountain Golf Club. Owen Avrit of Long Beach State and Washington’s Jan Schneider and Noah Woolsey also finished with a 6-under 138.
Tibbits’ best previous finish was fourth place as a freshman at the Duck Invitational. He now has eight career top-10 finishes with three coming as a freshman and four as a sophomore.
Tibbits is the first Oregon State golfer to win a tournament since Conner Kumpula claimed medalist honors at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational in October 2016.
“I’m very excited for Spencer,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “He has wanted this so badly for two years. After all of the success he has had, it’s great to see him win an individual title. This is a great way to begin his season.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Beavers finished fourth in the 15-team field with a 7-under 283-286—569. Washington won the team title with a 22-under 274-280—554, Long Beach State finished second with a 13-under 276-287—563 and Nevada came in third with a 9-under 288-279—567.
“We are all disappointed not to play (Tuesday), but it was a good start to the season,” Reehoorn said. “Overall we did some very good things, but we have some things to clean up before our next full event in New York.”
Sophomore Carson Barry finished in a career-best tie for 13th place with a 2-under 71-71—142. His best previous finish was a tie for 26th place at last spring’s Redhawk Invitational in University Place, Washington.
Senior Kyosuke Hara (74-72) and sophomore Sean Kato (71-75) both finished in a tie for 32nd place with a 2-over 146, and sophomore Nolan Thoroughgood shot an 11-over 71-84—155 to finish in a tie for 70th.
The Beavers return to action next Monday when they travel to Lake Tahoe to take on Nevada.