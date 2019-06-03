WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Spencer Tibbits finished in a tie for second place at a sectional qualifier on Monday and earned a spot in the 2019 U.S. Open Championship.
Tibbits shot a 7-under 67-70—137 at the Wine Valley Golf Club during the 36-hole day of competition. The top three golfers at the sectional qualifier in the 55-player field advanced to the U.S. Open. Tibbits qualified for sectionals by taking medalist honors at a local qualifier in Bremerton, Wash., with a 7-under 65 at the Gold Mountain Golf Course on May 7.
“I’m so happy for Spencer,” Oregon State head coach Jon Reehoorn said. “He works so hard and it was only a matter of time before something like this happened for him.
“To qualify for the U.S. Open is one thing. To do it at Pebble Beach is amazing. It is going to be such a great experience for him. I know he will be going there with the mindset that he can compete with anyone.”