MONTEREY, Calif. — Three golfers shot an even-par 71 to get the Oregon State men’s golf team off to a solid start at the Saint Mary’s Invitational on Monday.
The Beavers opened the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 2-over 286 to put them in a tie for sixth place in the 18-team field.
There are five other Pac-12 teams in the field and Oregon State is ahead of four of them — No. 10 USC (6-over 290), Oregon (7-over 291), Utah (9-over 293) and Washington State (19-over 303).
Peter Kuest of BYU fired a 10-under 61, which was seven strokes better than the next closest golfer, and helped the Cougars take a commanding 10-stroke lead.
The second begins at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Sophomore Spencer Tibbits and freshmen Sean Kato and Nolan Thoroughgood each opened the tourney with an even-par 71 at the par-71, 6,945-yard Poppy Hills Golf Course.
Tibbitts was 4 over through his first eight holes before reeling off five birdies to get back to even. Kato had two birdies and an eagle, and Thoroughgood dropped in four birdies.
Junior Shawn Lu finished with a 2-over 73 and freshman Carson Barry carded a 3-over 74 in the first competitive round of his college career.