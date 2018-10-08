FAIRFAX, Calif. — Freshman Sean Kato fired a pair of sub-par rounds to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team on the opening day of the Alister MacKenzie Invitational on Monday.
Kato carded a 1-under 70 in the morning round and followed that with a 2-under 69 in the afternoon to put him in a tie for 21st place with a 3-under 139.
Junior Shawn Lu is a stroke back and tied for 25th place with a 2-under 70-70—140, while sophomore Spencer Tibbits had a bogey-free afternoon round to move into a tie for 29th with a 1-under 74-67—141.
Freshman Nolan Thoroughgood also played much better on his second 18 and is tied for 53rd place with a 3-over 76-69—145. Sophomore Keaton Gudz carded a 12-over 76-78—154 in his first tournament of the fall season.
As a team, the Beavers were 15 strokes better in the afternoon and are in 10th place with a 3-under 290-275—575 at the par-71, 6,734-yard Meadow Club.
“We simply were not very good this morning,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The course demands lots of birdies. When we didn’t make putts early we pressed a bit and then made some very sloppy mistakes on the 15th hole, which cost us big time.
“The guys responded well in round two, which was good to see. It’s important we have all five guys in it (Tuesday) to post a good final round.”
Host California leads the 15-team field with a 36-under 532 and the Golden Bears’ Collin Morikawa has a one-stroke lead over teammate Sebastian Crampton with a 13-under 129.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday.