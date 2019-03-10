BANDON — The Oregon State men’s golf team had a solid start to the 10th Annual Bandon Dunes Championship in tough weather conditions on Sunday.
The Beavers shot a 12-over 300 at the par-72, 6,954-yard Bandon Dunes Course and are tied for fifth with Fresno State, Denver and USC Upstate.
Ohio State leads the 17-team field with a 3-over 291, while Utah is second with a 6-over 294 and San Jose State and SMU are tied for third with an 11-over 299.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
Sean Kato was steady throughout the day with 15 pars to lead Oregon State with a 2-over 74. Spencer Tibbits and Kyosuke Hara both carded a 3-over 75 and Shawn Lu posted a 4-over 76 to make up the Beavers’ first round score.
Nolan Thoroughgood finished with an 11-over 83 and Carson Barry, who is competing as an individual, shot a 5-over 77.