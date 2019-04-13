EL MACERO, Calif. — The Oregon State men's golf team is in third at the 15-team El Macero Classic.
The Beavers shot a 285 in the second round on Saturday for a two-day total of 576.
No. 10 Texas Tech leads at 573 and Cal State Fullerton is one stroke ahead of OSU.
Sean Kato is tied for third after shooting a 66 on Saturday for a 142 total.
Spencer Tibbits is tied for ninth at 144, Shawn Lu is tied for 24th at 146 and Kyosuke Hara is tied for 29th at 147.
The Beavers finish tournament play Sunday.