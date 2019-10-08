EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — The Oregon State men's golf team enjoyed two days of play at the Hamptons Intercollegiate where the Beavers rolled their way to a 40th all-time team title.
The Beavers used a 32-stroke margin over Richmond behind an outstanding effort by all five players.
The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a 3-over 309-290-291—890 at the par-72, 6,673-yard Maidstone Golf Club. Loyola-Maryland finished in second with a 15-over 922 with Richmond in third at 21-over 923.
All five golfers finished in the top 20, led by senior Shawn Lu's fist individual title. Lu sat in first place for the majority of the two-day tournament and never fell below the top three. The senior shot 3-over 75 in the final round with a final score of 4-over 72-73-75—220. Lu picked up where he left off over the first two rounds as he hit for par on seven of his last nine holes including a birdie.
Junior Spencer Tibbits posted two rounds of 75 on Monday and improved by equaling the best round of the day with a 1-under 71 to finish the tournament. Tibbits tallied three birdies and didn't finish with anything below a bogey to finish in a tie for second place with a 5-over 75-75-71—221.
Sophomore Carson Barry continued his steady play as he finished in second place along with Tibbits. Barry posted an even-par 72 on the final day of play and finished with a 5-over 79-70-72—221 with three late birdies to secure a second-place finish.
Sophomore Sean Kato jumped eight spots on the leaderboard during the final round and finished the tournament with a two-day 15-over 231 to claim a share of 13th place (83-75-73—231). Lu had his best round on the final day with a steady 1-over and finished within the top-15 for the third time in his career.
Senior Kyosuke Hara posted a 17-over 233 for the tournament (84-72-77—233) as he finished in a tie for 19th place.
Competing as an individual, sophomore Nolan Thoroughgood finished in a tie for 15th place with a 16-over 82-73-77—232. Thoroughgood finished in the top 20 three times last season.
The Beavers will next host the Oregon State Invitational, which is scheduled fir next Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.