The Oregon State men’s golf team built a commanding lead at the Oregon State Invitational on Monday before play was suspended during the second round due to darkness.
The Beavers are 18 under at the par-71, 7,297-yard Trysting Tree Golf Club and 17 strokes better than second-place San Francisco.
Oregon State had 17 birdies on the back nine during the second round.
“Our back nine was one of the best stretches of golf we’ve played during my time at Oregon State,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “I’m very proud of the effort of our guys. We need to come out tomorrow and keep doing what we did today — being in control of ourselves, one shot at a time, and not force the issue.”
The majority of the players have one or two holes left to complete the second round, which will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
A shotgun start for the final 18 holes will begin immediately after the second round is concluded.
Four Oregon State golfers are in the top 10, led by Carson Barry who sits in first place at 8 under. Kyosuke Hara is 5 under, while Sean Kato and Spencer Tibbits are both 3 under.
Barry fired a career-best 5-under 66 in the first round, a course record at Trysting Tree with the 7,297-yard layout.
Oregon State has a ‘B’ team competing and playing well, sitting in sixth place in the 15-team field at 6 over. Freshman Jackson Lake was able to finish his second round and tied Barry with a 5-under 66 that moved him into a tie for ninth place.