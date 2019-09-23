RENO, Nev. — The Oregon State men’s golf team used a strong finish to defeat Nevada in a 36-hole event on Monday.
The Beavers shot a 1-over 289 at the Montreux Country Club in the morning before rallying for a 10-under 278 in the afternoon to win the Wolf Pack Shootout.
All 10 Oregon State golfers on the roster made the trip with five of them competing as individuals.
“Playing against one team is very unusual, but I wanted to try and give everyone on the team the opportunity to travel and play a PGA Tour golf course,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Getting the win definitely makes the drive home better. This was a great trip for our team and an opportunity to spend a good amount of time together before school starts.”
Spencer Tibbits was the overall top finisher with a 5-under 71-68—139. Sean Kato had a strong finish to post a 3-under 73-68—141 and Carson Barry was steady with a pair of 1-under 71’s for a 2-under 142. Kyosuke Hara carded a 1-over 74-71—145 and Shawn Lu finished with a 10-over 79-75—154.
“This morning we didn’t execute the simple shots that led to a round of 1-over,” Reehoorn said. “The guys were awesome on the back nine in the afternoon. Sean Kato made five birdies on the back nine to shoot 31 and our four counting scores all made birdie on 18 to finish the round.”
Individual scoring for Oregon State: Jackson Lake 77-74—151 (+7); Nolan Thoroughgood 78-75—153 (+9); Richie Mikesell 75-78—153 (+9); Keaton Gudz 78-77—155 (+11); Alec Berrey 78-77—155 (+11).
The Beavers return to action Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Maidstone Intercollegiate in Hamptons, New York.