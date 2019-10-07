EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — A consistent day of golf put the Oregon State men's golf team in great position as the Beavers lead a nine-team field after 36 holes of play at the Hamptons Intercollegiate.
The Beavers fired a two-round 23-over 599 (309-290—599) at the par-72, 6,673-yard Maidstone Golf Club to hold a 14-stroke lead going into Tuesday's final round. The Beavers are ahead of Richmond (311-302—613) and 20 strokes ahead of Loyola-Maryland (310-309-619).
The Beavers shot 2-over 290 in the second round to extend their lead after day one of play. Three Beavers finished in the top-five in scoring with senior Shawn Lu emerging as the tournament leader over two rounds. Lu started off by shooting even par in the first round and ultimately finished with a 1-over 72-73—145 to lead the 54-player field.
The junior also leads the field with eight birdies along with sophomore Carson Barry. Lu carded three consecutive birdies on three of the final four holes in the second round.
Barry moved up 14 spots on the leaderboard over 36 holes after posting a 5-over 79-70—149. He used an impressive six second-round birdies to move him in a tie for second place after shooting 2-under 70 in the afternoon.
Junior Spencer Tibbits is tied for fourth place after posting a solid 6-over 75-75—150. Senior Kyosuke Hara is in 15th place with 12-over 84-72—156. Hara bounced back with an even-par second round including three birdies on the final four holes.
Sophomore Sean Kato is sitting in a tie for 21st place after posting a 14-over 83-75—158 to round out the Oregon State team scoring. Competing as an individual, sophomore Nolan Thoroughgood is sitting in a tie for 13th after firing a 82-73—155.