UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Oregon State men’s golf team continued its strong play at the Redhawk Invitational on Monday and sits in third in the 18-team field with one round to play.
The Beavers concluded the 36-hole day with a 17-under 275-276—551 at the par-71, 6,998-yard Chambers Bay Golf Club. UCLA (31-under 537) and Fresno State (27-under 541) hold down the top two spots.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at birdiefire.com.
“Overall, I felt like we played some really good golf,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The course was playing about as easy as it could today with no wind. We just needed to hole some more putts.
“I’m excited to have another opportunity to be in the final pairing and see if we can chase down the teams in front of us.”
Freshmen led the way for the Beavers, as Nolan Thoroughgood is tied for second with an 8-under 69-65—134 and Sean Kato is tied for 15th with a 4-under 67-71—138.
Kyosuke Hara (69-71) and Shawn Lu (71-69) are both tied for 30th place with a 2-under 140, and Spencer Tibbits (70-71) is a stroke back and tied for 39th with a 1-under 141.