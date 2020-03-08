OSU men's golf: Beavers in first after one round

BANDON — The Oregon State men’s golf is in the lead after Sunday's first round of the 11th Annual Bandon Dunes Championship.

The Beavers were the only team among the 16 in the field to finish under par, shooting a 3-under 281 at the par-71, 6,577-yard Pacific Dunes Course.

UCLA and Seton Hall are three strokes back after opening with an even-par 284.

The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament will begin with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Monday.

The counting scores for Oregon State have the four golfers among the top 20 in the 100-player field.

“The guys did a really good job of being into every shot, understanding when to hit the right shot and being patient in their approach,” coach Jon Reehoorn said.

Carson Barry had his best round of the spring season, a 3-under 68, that has him in sole possession of third place. His best career score is a 5-under 66 in the first round of the Oregon State Invitational, a tournament he ended up winning this past fall.

Freshman Jackson Lake is tied for 10th place after carding a 1-under 70. It’s his fifth sub-par score in seven rounds this spring. He had three scores in red figures in 10 rounds in the fall season.