UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Freshmen Sean Kato and Nolan Thoroughgood led the Oregon State men’s golf team to a third-place finish at the Redhawk Invitational on Tuesday.
The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a 15-under 276-276-285—837 at the par-71, 6,998-yard Chambers Bay Golf Club to finish third in the 18-team field.
It’s the second top finish for Oregon State in a week after winning the Duck Invitational in Creswell last Tuesday.
“(Monday) we did just about everything correctly and (Tuesday) we seemed to be tight and just not executing the shots like we did (Monday),” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We have a young group and need to take this as a learning experience and keep getting better.
“As disappointed as the guys are with how they played today, we really did a lot of good things on the course. I’m excited about the direction we are moving headed into our last two events.”
Kato and Thoroughgood both finished in a tie for 15th place with a 4-under 209, as Kato posted scores of 67-71-71 and Thoroughgood finished with 70-65-74. Both golfers posted career-best top-10 finishes last week at the Duck Invitational.
Spencer Tibbits was steady as usual, finishing in a tie for 26th place with a 2-under 70-71-70—211. Kyosuke Hara (69-71-72) and Shawn Lu (71-69-72) both carded a 1-under 212 to finish in a tie for 31st place.
Freshman Carson Barry competed as an individual and shot a 2-under 69-69-73—211 to finish in a tie for 26th place. The 3-under 69, 2-under 211 and 26th-place finish are all career bests.
Trevor Yu also competed as an individual and finished in a tie for 89th place with a 10-over 790-73-71—223.
UCLA won the team title with a 37-under 815 and the Bruins’ Hidetoshi Yoshihara claimed medalist honors with a 13-under 200.
The Beavers will next compete at the UC Davis Aggie Invitational on April 12-14 in Davis, California.