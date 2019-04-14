DAVIS, Calif. — The Oregon State men’s golf team continued its strong play with a second place finish at the El Macero Classic on Sunday.
The Beavers concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 6-over 291-285-294—870 at the par-72, 7,108-yard El Macero Country Club to finish second behind No. 10 Texas Tech (even-par 864). Cal State Fullerton (7-over 871), San Francisco (11-over 875) and Nevada (12-over 876) rounded out the top five.
It’s the third consecutive top three finish for Oregon State after winning the title at the Duck Invitational and finishing third at the Redhawk Invitational.
“The result wasn’t what the guys wanted, but they competed hard and the experience will make them better and more prepared for the next time,” OSU coach Jon Reehoorn said. “We went toe-to-toe with the No. 10 team in the country and there are lots of positives to take.
“It is so much fun to be around this team and it isn’t just one guy. It seems like every round someone different is playing great.”
Spencer Tibbits was steady as usual, finishing in 10th place with a 1-over 71-73-73—217. It’s his fourth top-10 finish of the season after posting three last year as a freshman.
After a tough start to the tournament, Shawn Lu battled back to earn his best finish this season, a tie for 14th place, with a 3-over 77-69-73—219.
Kyosuke Hara also had a solid final round to finish in a tie for 19th place with a 4-over 70-77-73—220.
Freshman Sean Kato (5-over 76-66-79—221) and Nolan Thoroughgood (10-over 74-77-75—226) finished in a tie for 22nd and tie for 41st, respectively.
The Beavers will next compete at the Pac-12 Championship, which is scheduled for April 22-24 in Eugene.
“We have a quick turnaround before the Pac-12 Championship,” Reehoorn said. “We have a great opportunity to take advantage of playing close to home in similar conditions, and I know our guys are looking forward to it.”