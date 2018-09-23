SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Freshmen Sean Kato and Nolan Thoroughgood both fired sub-par rounds to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the final round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate on Sunday.
Kato carded a career-best 3-under 67 and moved 15 spots up the leaderboard to finish in a tie for 56th place with a 5-over 75-73-67—215. Thoroughgood was in red figures all three rounds and finished in a tie for 20th with a 4-under 69-68-69—206.
“I’m very excited about the rounds our two freshmen posted today,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Nolan showed a lot of fight to hang in there and make a few birdies on the back nine.”
Oregon State concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament in a tie for ninth place with a 7-under 277-275-281—833 at the par-70, 7,081-yard Mirabel Golf Club. The Beavers finished second in their first tournament of the season, the Showdown in the Rockies, last week.
“Overall, it felt like perhaps our guys wanted it a bit too much today,” Reehoorn said. “We made plenty of birdies but just made some simple errors that we didn’t make the previous two days.
“In our first two events we’ve done a lot of really good things. Over the next couple of weeks we need to spend some time working on our speed on the greens and wedge play to prepare for California, which will require really low scores.”
Junior Shawn Lu recorded a team-best tie for 17th place finish with a 5-under 63-68-74—205. His 63 in the opening round equaled the lowest score in Oregon State history.
Sophomore Spencer Tibbits finished in a tie for 39th place with a 1-over 70-68-73—211 and junior Kyosuke Hara posted an 8-over 75-71-72—218 to finish in a tie for 65th.
Georgia Tech won the 14-team tournament with a 28-under 812 and Bryson Nimmer of Clemson claimed medalist honors with a 15-under 195.
The Beavers have two weeks off before returning to action Oct. 8-9 at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational in Fairfax California.