OSU men's golf: Beavers finish first at Bandon Dunes

BANDON — Three Oregon State men’s golfers finished in the top five to lead the Beavers to a dominating win at the 16-team Bandon Dunes Championship on Tuesday.

The Beavers finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament with an 11-under 281-277-283—841 at the par-71, 6,577-yard Pacific Dunes Course to win by eight strokes over second-place Washington.

It’s the third team title of the season after claiming the Hamptons Intercollegiate in East Hampton, N.Y. and the Oregon State Invitational in Corvallis this past fall.

The Beavers have now won eight tournament titles under 10-year head coach Jon Reehoorn and 41 overall in program history.

