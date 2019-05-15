MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — The Oregon State men’s golf team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Division I regionals on Wednesday.
The Beavers concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament with an 18-over 296-294-292—882 at the par-72, 6,950-yard TPC Myrtle Beach to finish 11th in the 14-team field.
“As a team (Wednesday) was easily our best round of the week,” Oregon State coach Jon Reehoorn said. “The score was just a couple of strokes better, but it felt like we played much better.
“The one issue we had all week and couldn’t seem to correct was our play on the par-5’s. The number of times we hit the ball into a penalty situation was ridiculous. It derailed our ability to compete this week as we finished tied for last on par-5 scoring.”
It was a memorable season for Oregon State as it advanced to postseason play for the first time since 2013, won a team title (Duck Invitational) for the first time since 2014 and had its best scoring average (72.26) since 2011.
All six players who competed at the regional — two juniors, one sophomore and three freshmen — will return next season.
“The season comes to an end not how we wanted it to, but each of our guys should take away the positives from this season,” Reehoorn said. “All six of the guys here this week will be back next season and hopefully this week will provide a good experience for the future to keep building in the right direction.”
Spencer Tibbits capped his all-Pac-12 sophomore campaign with a team-best tie for 31st place after posting a 2-over 71-76-71—218. He finished the season with 17 sub-par rounds and a scoring average of 71.65, the sixth lowest in Oregon State history.
Kyosuke Hara finished in a tie for 35th place with a 4-over 71-75-74—220 and Shawn Lu was a stroke back with a 5-over 76-72-73—221 to finish in a tie for 43rd.
The three freshmen who competed were Sean Kato, Nolan Thoroughgood and Carson Barry. Kato, who was selected to the Pac-12 all-freshmen team, finished in a tie for 55th place with a 7-over 78-71-74—223. Thoroughgood (80-74) played in the first and third rounds, while Barry (80) teed it up in the second round.
The top five teams at the Myrtle Beach Regional advanced to the NCAA National Championships, which will be played May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Those team are Illinois (25-under 839), Ohio State (20-under 844), Wake Forest (15-under 849), California (14-under 850) and UNLV (8-under 856).