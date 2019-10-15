The Oregon State men’s golf team took advantage of playing on its home course and cruised to the team title at the Oregon State Invitational on Tuesday.
The Beavers shot an 18-under 279-275-280—834 at the par-71, 7,297-yard Trysting Tree Golf Club to win the 15-team event by 19 strokes over second-place San Francisco (1-over 853). Arizona and Utah tied for third place (13-over 865) and an Oregon State ‘B’ team (18-over 870) rounded out the top five.
This marks back-to-back tournament wins for Oregon State after claiming the title last week at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in East Hampton, New York.
The Beavers have now won seven tournament titles under 10-year head coach Jon Reehoorn and 40 overall in program history.
“I think for our guys it helps to continue to build the belief that they belong with any team in the country,” Reehoorn said. “I told them before the tournament that sometimes playing at home is more difficult than playing on the road. But they were more prepared than any team in the field to handle the golf course, and it showed for 54 holes.”
Sophomore Carson Barry won the individual title with an 11-under 66-69-67—202. His excellent week was capped off by a hole-in-one on the par-3, 224-yard fourth hole during the final round. It’s the second ace of his life and his first in competitive play.
“It feels really good to get this win especially here at Trysting Tree,” Barry said. “It feels awesome to do it on our home course. The course was playing great all week. I just felt really good overall.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t see the ball go in on the hole-in-one. Luckily my grandparents were by the green and let me know it went in. It was definitely a good highlight from the week.”
It’s the third time in three tournaments this fall an Oregon State golfer has won an individual title. Spencer Tibbits was the co-champion at the Husky Individual, Shawn Lu was the medalist at the Hamptons Intercollegiate and Barry took home the trophy at the Oregon State Invitational.
Tibbits finished in a tie for third place with a 4-under 70-68-71—209, Sean Kato finished in a tie for fifth with a 3-under 72-67-71—210 and Lu finished in a tie for 13th with a 2-over 73-71-71—215.
Barry, Kato and Tibbits all led the field with a scoring average of 2.92 on the par-3’s.
Kyosuke Hara fired a 5-under 66 in the second round, but the score was disqualified for signing a wrong scorecard. He carded an even-par 71 in the first round and a 2-over 73 on the final day.
The Oregon State ‘B’ team finished in fifth place, and ahead of 10 teams, with a 18-over 298-284-288—870. Place and scores for the team: t13. Jackson Lake (+2, 74-66-75—215); t19. Nolan Thoroughgood (+4, 76-71-70—217); t34. Alec Berrey (+9, 77-75-70—222); t40. Keaton Gudz (+11, 71-72-81—224); t45. Richie Mikesell (+12, 77-75-73—225).
The Beavers will next compete in their final tournament of the fall season, the Saint Mary’s Intercollegiate, from Nov. 4-6 in Monterey, California.