TUCSON, Ariz. — Olivia Benzin recorded her fourth career top-five finish to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team at the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday.
The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament in seventh place with a 39-over 296-311-296—903 at the par-72, 6,494-yard Sewailo Golf Club.
Arizona State won the 17-team event with a 22-over 886 and Gioia Carpinelli of San Diego State claimed medalist honors with a 1-under 215.
Benzin fired a 2-under 70 in the final round that moved her eight spots up the leaderboard into a tie for fourth place with a 3-over 73-76-70—219. She finished in a career-best tie for second place at the East West Match Play this past fall.
Her other top-five finishes came as a sophomore at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational (t-4th) and Rose City Collegiate (t-5th). She has now carded six sub-par rounds this season and 18 in her four-year Oregon State career.
Ellie Slama also played well, finishing in a tie for 18th place with a 10-over 70-80-76—226. She has posted a top-20 finish in all seven tournaments this season after getting seven in 11 events last year as a freshman.
Mari Nishiura vaulted 21 spots up the leaderboard with an even-par 72 in the final round that included an eagle on the par-5, 475-yard fifth hole. She finished in a tie for 33rd place with a 13-over 78-79-72—229.
Susie Cavanagh finished in a tie for 46th place with a 17-over 75-80-78—233 and Nicole Schroeder was a stroke back with an 18-over 79-76-79—234 to finish in a tie for 51st.
The Beavers return to action Friday through Sunday at the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona.
Men
BANDON — Spencer Tibbits finished in a tie for sixth place to lead the men’s golf team at the 10th Annual Bandon Dunes Championship.
The Beavers concluded the three-day, 54-hole tournament in 10th place with a 32-over 300-291-305—896 at the par-72, 6,954-yard Bandon Dunes Course.
Utah won the 17-team event with a 12-over 876 and the Utes’ Blake Tomlinson claimed medalist honors with a 4-under 212.
Tibbits carded a 1-over 75-71-71—217 for his third top-10 finish in seven tournaments this season. He had three top-10 finishes, including a career-best fourth place at the Duck Invitational, in 11 events last year as a freshman.
Sean Kato finished in a tie for 36th place with a 9-over 74-71-80—225 and Shawn Lu finished in a tie for 43rd with an 11-over 76-74-77—227.
Kyosuke Hara posted a 12-over 75-76-77—228 to finish in a tie for 49th place and Nolan Thoroughgood wrapped up play with a 24-over 83-75-82—240 for a tie for 97th.
Carson Barry, who competed as an individual, finished in a tie for 62nd place with a 15-over 77-78-76—231.
The Beavers have almost two weeks off before competing March 25-26 at the Duck Invitational in Eugene.