OSU golf roundup: Beavers place fourth at Redhawk Invitational

Jackson Lake tied for 11th to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in a one-round finish at the Redhawk Invitational on Tuesday. The Beavers shot a 13-over 297 to finish in a tie for fourth.

The tournament was turned into a one-day, one-round event after heavy rain and high winds forced the cancellation of Monday’s play.

Lake tallied a 2-over 73 at the par-71, 7,068-yard Chambers Bay Golf Course.

Mateo Fuenmayor finished with a par-3 74. He also picked up two birdies, at the par-3 ninth and the par-4 12th.

Nolan Thoroughgood, Brandon Eyre and Carson Barry all finished in a tie for 31st. All three picked up two birdies apiece; Barry and Eyre both at the par-5 eighth hole. Eyre birdied the 12th and Barry the par-4 14th. Thorughgood picked up birdies at two par 4s, the second and seventh holes.

Oregon State returns to action April 15 and 16 at the Thunderbird Collegiate in Phoenix.

Women's golf

Chayse Gomez led the Oregon State women's golf team with a 1-over 73 in the middle round of the Silverado Showdown on Tuesday in Napa, California.

The Beavers improved their team score by two strokes, but remained in 13th place, with a 32-over 305-303—608 at the par-72, 6,192-yard Silverado Country Club.

San Jose State leads the 16-team field with a 1-over 577 and the Spartans’ Antonia Malate has the individual lead with a 7-under 137.

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Gomez had two birdies and three bogeys on Tuesday and jumped 12 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 18th place with a 4-over 75-73—148. She has two career Top 20 finishes, including a career-best tie for 12th place at the Florida State Match-Up earlier this spring.

Ellie Slama is tied for 33rd place with a 6-over 72-78—150 and Kelsey Webster is tied for 60th with an 11-over 77-78—155.

