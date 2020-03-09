OSU golf: Men's team in first after two rounds

BANDON — The Oregon State men's golf team continued its strong play at the 11th Bandon Dunes Championship on Monday and increased its lead to six strokes with 18 holes to play.
The Beavers shot a 7-under 277 at the par-71, 6,577-yard Pacific Dunes Course in the second round and lead the 16-team field with a 10-under 281-277—558.
Oregon is second with a 4-under 564 and Washington is third with a 1-under 567.
Oregon State will go for its 41st title in program history and eighth under 10th-year head coach Jon Reehoorn. The Beavers won two team titles this past fall, the Hamptons Intercollegiate in East Hampton, New York and the Oregon State Invitational in Corvallis.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament will begin with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday.
"Overall another really good job by the team today," Reehoorn said. "We had some moments where we ran into some trouble, but they were not fazed by it and responded really nice.
"We've been in this position on a few occasions this year, and the message to the team will be to simply do what we do."
Two Oregon State golfers are in the top 10 and all five are in the top 20 heading into Tuesday's final round.
Carson Barry is tied for fourth place, and only one stroke out of the lead, with a 4-under 68-70—138. He's had four birdies in each of the first two rounds and nothing worse than a bogey.
Spencer Tibbits had an unfortunate triple-bogey on the par-4, seventh hole, but responded with six birdies to shoot a 2-under 69 and move into a tie for seventh place with a 2-under 71-69—140.
Shawn Lu had the Beavers' best round of the day, a 3-under 68, to move 19 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 12th place with 1-under 73-68—141.
Kyosuke Hara (72-70) and Jackson Lake (70-72) are both tied for 16th place with an even-par 142.
"It's really awesome to see Spencer respond like he did after making a triple and finding a way to get it back under par," Reehoorn said.
Alec Berrey and Nolan Thoroughgood are competing as individuals for the Beavers. Thoroughgood is tied for 30th place with a 2-over 73-71—144 and Berrey is tied for 64th with an 8-over 78-72—150.