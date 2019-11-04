PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The Oregon State men’s golf team got solid scores from all five golfers in the opening round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational on Monday.
The Beavers are in fifth place in the 16-team field after opening the event with a 4-under 280 at the par-71, 7,002-yard Poppy Hills Golf Course.
Colorado State leads with a 17-under 267, BYU is second with an 8-under 276, Arizona is third with a 6-under 278 and New Mexico is fourth with a 5-under 279.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
“After a long break between tournaments, we seemed to get off to a bit of a nervy start, and on the 10th and 11th holes you can make bogey pretty quick,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “It was great to see the guys respond like they did after facing some adversity early in the round and play a strong back nine.”
Sophomore Carson Barry continued his hot play, shooting a 2-under 69 that has him in a tie for ninth place. He won his first career individual title at the Beavers’ last event, the Oregon State Invitational in Corvallis.
Senior Shawn Lu and junior Spencer Tibbits both carded a 1-under 70, as Lu dropped in six birdies and Tibbits had five.
Sophomore Sean Kato posted an even-par 71 and senior Kyosuke Hara was a stroke back with a 1-over 72.
Freshman Jackson Lake is competing as an individual and is tied for sixth place with a 3-under 68 that included three birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 515-yard ninth hole.
Women
KONA, Hawaii — Ellie Slama fired a 3-under 70 to lead the women’s golf team in the opening round of the Pac-12 Preview.
The Beavers carded 7-over 299 at the par-73, 6,372-yard Nanea Golf Club to sit in a tie for seventh place in the 12-team field. Seven teams in the event are ranked in the latest Golfstat national poll.
No. 8 Arizona jumped out to the lead with a 10-under 282, while No. 22 UCLA is second with a 7-under 285 and No. 15 Oregon is third with a 5-under 287.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Slama dropped in seven birdies to go with four bogeys for her opening-round 70 that has her in a tie for fourth place and only two strokes out of the lead.
Freshman Issy Taylor was 3 over through her first eight holes before rallying with three birdies down the stretch to finish the day with a 1-over 74.
Junior Amanda Minni also played well, shooting a 3-over 76 that included two birdies and five bogeys.
Senior Mari Nishiura posted a 6-over 79 and freshman Chayse Gomez recorded an 8-over 81.
Therese Warner of Arizona and Amy Matsuoka of Oregon both fired a 5-under 68 to share the individual lead.