BANDON — Spencer Tibbits and Sean Kato both fired a 1-under 71 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the second round of the Bandon Dunes Championship on Monday.
The Beavers knocked nine strokes off their first round score and are tied for ninth place with rival Oregon with a 15-over 300-291—591.
Ohio State is the only team under par with a 1-under 575, while Utah (+1, 577), Denver (+3, 579), Fresno State (+5, 581) and San Jose State (+7, 583) round out the top five.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Tibbits and Kato each dropped four birdies to finish with a 1-under 71 at the par-72, 6,954-yard Bandon Dunes Course. Kato is tied for 13th place on the individual leaderboard with a 1-over 74-71—145 and Tibbits is tied for 19th with a 2-over 75-71—146.
Shawn Lu is tied for 48th place with a 6-over 76-74—150 and Kyosuke Hara is a stroke back and tied for 55th with a 7-over 75-76—151.
Nolan Thoroughgood played much better in the second round that helped him move into a tie for 91st place with a 14-over 83-75—158.
Carson Barry, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 78th with an 11-over 77-78—155.
Blake Tomlinson of Utah and Esteban Missura of Denver share the individual lead with a 5-under 139.
OSU women in 8th place
TUCSON, Ariz. — Olivia Benzin led the OSU women to an eight-place finish on the opening day of the 17-team Wildcat Invitational.
The Beavers concluded the first 36 homes with a 31-over 296-311—607 at the par-72, 6,494-yard Sewailo Golf Club. UNLV and Iowa State share the lead with an 18-over 594 and Elizabeth Prior of UNLV holds the individual lead with a 3-under 141.
Benzin shot a 1-over 73 in the morning and followed that with a 4-over 76 to put her in a tie for 12th place with a 5-over 149.
Ellie Slama is tied for 18th place to join Benzin in the top 20 after carding a 6-over 70-80—150. The 2-under 70 is her 12th sub-par round this season and the 22nd in her two-year Oregon State career.
Nicole Schroeder (79-76) and Susie Cavanagh (75-80) are both tied for 48th with an 11-over 155. Mari Nishiura is tied for 54th with a 13-over 78-79—157.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.