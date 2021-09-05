Pac-12 football power rankings: UCLA at the top; North teams in bottom half

What they heck was that?
College football was back in all its glory this weekend but someone forgot to tell that to the teams that comprise the Pac-12 North Division.
The six teams that make up the North went a dismal 1-5 with the only win coning from No. 11 Oregon in a game that was gifted to the Ducks in the first quarter. Still, despite taking an early 14-0 lead on Fresno State thanks to two short TD drives set up by Bulldogs turnovers, the Ducks had to rally in the fourth quarter to escape, 31-24.
There was forgettable play by the Bay Area and Washington schools as well, while Oregon State's comeback attempt at Purdue fell short. Stanford managed to not be shut out late in a 24-7 loss top Kansas State while Cal blew a 14-0 lead in a 22-17 home loss to Nevada.
Meanwhile up north, the No. 20 Huskies took their opening drive the distance for a 7-0 lead, then did not score again in a season-altering 13-7 loss to FCS Montana — at HOME. A few hours later, Utah State scored with 11 seconds left as Washington State Coug'd it yet again in a 26-23 loss to the Aggies.
It was the exact opposite for South teams, which went 5-1, highlighted by a 38-27 win by UCLA over No. 16 LSU in the Rose Bowl. The Bruins, who opened the season with a 44-10 win over Hawaii in Week Zero, are 2-0 and appear to be back in Chip Kelly's fourth season at the helm.
Elsewhere, USC used a 17-point fourth quarter to get past San Jose State in the Coliseum 30-7; Arizona State rolled Southern Utah 41-14; Utah shook off a weather delay for a 40-17 win over Weber State; and Colorado drubbed Northern Colorado 35-7. The only loss in the division was Arizona falling 24-16 to BYU.
While it is easy to overreact after the first week, it's not a stretch to say that quarterback play in the North was the major downfall and must be addressed if any of those teams hope to challenge for the conference title.
Here's a look at my power rankings after an up-and-down first week
1. UCLA (2-0): The Bruins passed their first test and appear to be the cream of the crop having scored 44 and 38 points to open the season. The Bruins get an early bye and will host Fresno State on Sept. 18.
2. USC (1-0): The Trojans may not have impressed too much until later in the game but they played the best opponent out of the other four South teams that won so they get the No. 2 spot — for now. USC gets Stanford at home this Saturday.
3. Arizona State (1-0): The Sun Devils bolted to a 28-7 lead at the half and didn;t need quarterback Jayden Daniels to finish the game after he left with what were reported as cramps late in the third quarter. ASU gets UNLV at home this week.
4. Utah (1-0): Utes were balanced offensively, passing for 262 yards and rushing for 188 in the win over Weber State. Let's see what Utah can do at BYU on Saturday.
5. Colorado (1-0): Buffaloes rushed for 281 yards and 5.7 per attempt in a win over Northern Colorado. It will likely be much more difficult to repeat that performance this week against Texas A&M.
6. Oregon (1-0): Even though the Ducks won on Anthony Browns' keeper on fourth down, Brown struggled to lead the offense for the majority of the game. Some key injuries on defense also hurt but Oregon has to be much better with a showdown at Ohio State on Saturday morning.
7. Oregon State (0-1): The Beavers got very little out of Sam Noyer before coach Jonathan Smith opted to put in Chance Nolan. All Nolan did was lead two touchdown drives and gave the Beavers a shot for the road win. Home opener against Hawaii this weekend.
8. Arizona (0-1): Wildcats quarterback Gunner Cruz was 34 of 45 for 336 yards and one TD in loss to BYU. Arizona welcomes San Diego State to Tuscon in Jedd Fisch's home debut this Saturday.
9. California (0-1): An impressive start and a 14-0 lead fell apart as the Bears were outscored 22-3 in the last three quarters. Cal heads to TCU this week.
10. Washington State (0-1): Cougars get the nod to lead the final three spots simply because they scored more than seven points. Certainly not a great start after coach Nick Rolovich's offseason with not being vaccinated. Wazzu hosts Portland State on Saturday.
11. Stanford (0-1): Cardinal stay out of cellar despite the lackluster performance because they lost to a FBS team on the road. Much work to be done.
12. Washington (0-1): Overreaction alert? — The season is over. Yes, it's only one game but the quarterback play — I know three starting receivers were out — was awful as was the offense in general. How do you only score seven points against Montana? Huskies looking at 0-2 with trip to Big House.