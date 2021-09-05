Pac-12 football power rankings: UCLA at the top; North teams in bottom half

What they heck was that?

College football was back in all its glory this weekend but someone forgot to tell that to the teams that comprise the Pac-12 North Division.

The six teams that make up the North went a dismal 1-5 with the only win coning from No. 11 Oregon in a game that was gifted to the Ducks in the first quarter. Still, despite taking an early 14-0 lead on Fresno State thanks to two short TD drives set up by Bulldogs turnovers, the Ducks had to rally in the fourth quarter to escape, 31-24.

There was forgettable play by the Bay Area and Washington schools as well, while Oregon State's comeback attempt at Purdue fell short. Stanford managed to not be shut out late in a 24-7 loss top Kansas State while Cal blew a 14-0 lead in a 22-17 home loss to Nevada.

Meanwhile up north, the No. 20 Huskies took their opening drive the distance for a 7-0 lead, then did not score again in a season-altering 13-7 loss to FCS Montana — at HOME. A few hours later, Utah State scored with 11 seconds left as Washington State Coug'd it yet again in a 26-23 loss to the Aggies.