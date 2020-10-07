Pac-12 football: Ducks picked by the media to win second straight title

Oregon has been picked to take home a second straight Pac-12 Conference football title by the members of the media who cover the league.

The Ducks, who topped Utah in the title game a year ago before going on to win the Rose Bowl over Wisconsin, received 21 votes of the 38-member panel who voted this year.

Oregon earned 35 first-place votes in the North Division title and received 222 points. California was second and received the other three first-place votes and 176 points.

Washington, under first-year coach Jimmy Lake, is picked to be third in the North (161) with Stanford (105), Oregon State (76) and Washington State (58), under first-year coach Nick Rolovich, rounding out the standings.

USC, which received 15 votes to win the conference title, had 32 first-place votes (220 total points) to be the favorite to win the South Division.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arizona State received two first-place votes and 181 points to come in second. The Sun Devils also had one vote to win the conference title game.

Utah, which played in the last two Pac-12 title games, is picked to finish third (168 points) but did receive four first-place votes and one vote to win the title game.