Since allowing 30 points in a loss at USC on Sept. 20, the Utah defense has been nearly impenetrable.
The Utes have given up just 23 points in the last four games and have shut out their last three opponents in the first half.
If not for a late garbage-time touchdown by the Oregon State backups, the Utes would have pitched shutouts in two of their last three games, following a 35-0 drubbing of California at home on Saturday.
Utah has allowed only 10 points in the last 14 quarters and seven of those came on the late touchdown by the Beavers in a 52-7 win.
“They've been performing well, and they just get ready for the next opponent and a new challenge every week,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Nobody cares about what you've done in the past, it's all about what you're doing now. You're only as good as your last performance. That's the right attitude to have. They have a good work ethic and a great ability to focus and concentrate and execute what the coaches have outlined for them."
But even with the recent domination and the appearance of being possibly the best the team in the Pac-12, the Utes need some help to have a chance to just make the Pac-12 title game, let alone win a conference title and berth into their first Rose Bowl — or College Football Playoff.
That’s because the 4-1 Utes are tired atop the South Division standings with USC — the one team they allowed more than 17 points to on that possibly fateful September evening at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Utes could receive that help this weekend when USC plays host to North Division leader Oregon in a game that will certainly have an impact on not only the Pac-12 South race but possibly the Rose Bowl and even a College Football Playoff berth.
But first the Utes will need to take care of their own business with a trip to Seattle to take on Washington. The Huskies, coming off a tough 35-31 home loss to Oregon, are coming off a bye and will have had an extra week to prepare for Utah.
“They are a good football team,” Whittingham said. “I know they dropped some games this year, but they've got talent. … “They've got as good of talent as anybody in the league for certain. I think we've only won once there since we've been in the Pac-12, so we got our work cut out for us."
Ducks, Trojans survive
Oregon needed a last-second field goal to fend off Washington State in a 37-35 home win late Saturday night. The Cougars scored the go-ahead touchdown with a minute left but couldn’t stop the Ducks from keeping their CFP hopes alive.
USC, meanwhile, avoided what has been a Pac-12 curse of favored teams losing on Friday nights. That’s because the Trojans rallied for 14 fourth-quarter points to slip past Colorado, 35-31.
Saturday’s 5 p.m. game at the Coliseum could be a Pac-12 title game preview.
UCLA resurgence
The Bruins opened the month of October with a 48-31 home loss to Oregon State in a fairly empty Rose Bowl. That dropped the Bruins to 1-5 overall for the second straight season.
But UCLA has bounced back with double-digit wins at Stanford (34-16) and at home over Arizona State (42-32).
You have free articles remaining.
The Bruins (3-2), believe it or not, can still win the South. They are home to Colorado this week and then head to Utah and USC before closing out the season at home against Cal.
Streak snapped
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert may have engineered the game-winning drive but his streak of 35 consecutive games with a touchdown pass came to an end.
Matchups
Utah at Washington: The Utes can’t afford a slip-up while the Huskies are trying to regroup and fight for a better bowl game.
Oregon at USC: Ducks have escaped with a couple wins lately while the Trojans have won two straight while scoring 76 points with Kedon Slovis under center.
Oregon State at Arizona: The Beavers are looking for a second straight win and are coming off a bye while the Wildcats have dropped three straight since winning four in a row.
Colorado at UCLA: Buffaloes let one slip away against the Trojans while the Bruins appear to be rolling with two straight wins.
Washington State, Stanford, Arizona State and Cal all have byes.
In the polls
Oregon and Utah both moved into the top 10 in The Associated Press P thanks to losses by Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Auburn.
Oregon is up to No.7 while Utah comes in at No. 9. They are the only two conference teams ranked this week. Washington and USC did receive votes.
Power rankings
It has been Oregon and Utah 1-2 the past few weeks with the Ducks in the top spot. But the way the Utes’ defense is playing, they move to the top spot in these power rankings this week.
The Ducks fall to No. 2 with USC up to No. 3. Washington is No. 4 and then it gets to be splitting hairs as the next six positions could be somewhat interchangeable.
This week, Washington State is No. 5 with UCLA No. 6, Stanford No. 7, Oregon State No. 8, Arizona State No. 9 and Arizona No. 10. Colorado moves up to No. 11 with Cal in the cellar.