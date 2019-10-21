There’s no doubt Chris Petersen has restored the Washington football program back to prominence on a national level.
The Huskies have finished first or tied for first in the Pac-12 North Division each of the past three seasons, have won two Pac-12 titles in that span and played in the College Football Playoff in 2016.
But he is just 1-4 in bowl games and that win came in a 7-6 campaign in 2015.
And after his Huskies blew a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter Saturday in a 35-31 home loss to Oregon, Washington has been all but eliminated from contention in the North with a 2-3 conference mark.
All three losses have come against North rivals, with two at home. In addition to Oregon, California walked into Husky Stadium and left with a 20-19 win in a game that was delayed for more than two hours due to thunderstorms in Week 2.
The other loss was a head-scratcher, falling 23-13 at Stanford. Yes, the same Stanford team that gave up 34 points to UCLA last Thursday and is 3-4 overall and fighting just to become bowl eligible.
The Huskies have won at least 10 games each of the last three seasons but will need to win out in the regular season or win three plus a bowl game to keep that streak alive.
Washington has a bye this week before hosting No. 12 Utah on Nov. 2, not an easy task with the way the Utes have been playing.
Scouting the South
USC routed Arizona 41-14 on Saturday night to remain tied atop the South Division standings with Utah at 3-1. And it’s the Trojans who control their own destiny with a head-to-head win over Utah.
Arizona State, Arizona and UCLA are all 2-2 with Colorado at 1-3 after drooping three straight since a win over Arizona State.
Utah hosts Cal and USC is at Colorado in games both should win. Arizona and Arizona State go on the road to Stanford and UCLA, respectively.
Scouting the North
Oregon has a two-game lead over second-place Oregon State — yes, you read that correctly, Oregon State is second — and is three games up in the loss column over everyone else.
The Ducks host 1-3 Washington State this Saturday, while Oregon State has its second bye of the season before going to Arizona on Nov. 2.
Matchups
Washington State at Oregon: The Ducks may be flying high but they have lost the last four to the Cougars. Is Oregon primed for a letdown?
California at Utah: Two really good defenses, but the Utes have way more fire power on offense.
USC at Colorado: Trojans happy to have Kedon Slovis back running the offense. Buffaloes have not slowed anyone down lately.
Arizona State at UCLA: With Dorian Thompson-Robinson back, the Bruins thumped Stanford. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils managed three points at Utah.
Arizona at Stanford: The Wildcats were atop the South Division standings two weeks ago but have given up 92 points in the last two games. The Cardinal need to go 3-2 to become bowl eligible.
In the poll
Oregon moved up a spot to No. 11 and is behind four other one-loss teams in The Associated Press poll. Utah is right behind at No. 12. Arizona State dropped seven spots to No. 24 while Washington dropped out but did receive 15 points.
Power rankings
The comeback win in Seattle keeps Oregon in the top spot but Utah is closing the gap at No. 2.
Then there is the rest in just about any order you may want on a given week. Washington, despite the loss at home, did put up 31 on Oregon’s defense and have the talent to beat anyone. So the Huskies are No. 3 with USC at No. 4, Arizona State No. 5 and Washington State No. 6.
The bottom half starts with Arizona at No. 7 followed by Oregon State, UCLA, Stanford, Cal and Colorado.